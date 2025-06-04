West Bengal Launches Centralised Admission Portal for Higher Education

The West Bengal government is poised to launch a centralised admission portal for undergraduate courses at higher education institutions. Expected within a week, this online platform aims to facilitate a streamlined admission process across 16 universities and 461 government-affiliated colleges.

State Education Minister Bratya Basu indicated the launch delay is due to technical work but reassured that the schedule aligns well with previous years, given that higher secondary results were published on May 7. The portal is designed to offer students a variety of course options.

Regarding OBC reservation guidelines, Basu confirmed adherence to legal protocols. Meanwhile, Jadavpur University Teachers Association has pushed for urgent admissions for UG, PG, and PhD programs in light of the Calcutta High Court's cancellation of post-2010 OBC certificates.

(With inputs from agencies.)