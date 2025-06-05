Call for Expanding Tribal Education Infrastructure in Palghar
Hemant Vishnu Savra, MP of Palghar, urges Maharashtra's government to enhance infrastructure for tribal students. Citing the increasing student population, he highlights the need for more hostels. In his appeal, he suggests constructing new hostels, expanding current facilities, and setting up temporary accommodation if necessary.
Hemant Vishnu Savra, the Member of Parliament from Maharashtra's Palghar Lok Sabha constituency, has called on the state government to expand the capacity and number of hostels for tribal students in the area.
In a communication to Ashokji Uike, the state's tribal development minister, Savra highlighted the inadequacy of the current infrastructure amid a growing number of tribal students requiring accommodations.
He proposed building new hostels, enlarging existing ones throughout the Palghar district, and creating temporary housing solutions to meet urgent demands, his office reported.
