NAMTECH Launches 100 Fully Funded Fellowships for Advancing Engineering Innovation
NAMTECH, backed by ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel India, announces 100 fully funded fellowships for engineering graduates from elite Indian institutes. The program offers a one-year master's program in manufacturing, engineering, and technology, including global exposure and a focus on Industry 4.0, through immersive learning and strategic international partnerships.
NAMTECH (New Age Makers' Institute of Technology), supported by ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel India, has unveiled 100 fully funded MET fellowships for graduates from India's top engineering colleges. This initiative is part of a broader effort to advance innovation in Manufacturing, Engineering, and Technology (MET).
The fully-funded fellowships invite graduates from IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other premier institutions to participate in a high-caliber, one-year master's program. Emphasizing Industry 4.0 technologies, the program integrates real-world experience in advanced labs and micro-factories. These opportunities are bolstered by global academic collaborations, including an immersion with the Technical University of Munich.
Arunkumar Pillai, Director General of NAMTECH, described the fellowship as a transformative journey for engineers eager to shape future technological landscapes. Featuring leading academics and industrial mentors, the fellowship encompasses areas like Smart Manufacturing & AI, Semiconductor Manufacturing, Advanced Robotics, and Sustainability Engineering, aiming to produce 'conscious technologists'.
