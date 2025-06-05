Left Menu

NAMTECH Launches 100 Fully Funded Fellowships for Advancing Engineering Innovation

NAMTECH, backed by ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel India, announces 100 fully funded fellowships for engineering graduates from elite Indian institutes. The program offers a one-year master's program in manufacturing, engineering, and technology, including global exposure and a focus on Industry 4.0, through immersive learning and strategic international partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 05-06-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 18:18 IST
NAMTECH Launches 100 Fully Funded Fellowships for Advancing Engineering Innovation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

NAMTECH (New Age Makers' Institute of Technology), supported by ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel India, has unveiled 100 fully funded MET fellowships for graduates from India's top engineering colleges. This initiative is part of a broader effort to advance innovation in Manufacturing, Engineering, and Technology (MET).

The fully-funded fellowships invite graduates from IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other premier institutions to participate in a high-caliber, one-year master's program. Emphasizing Industry 4.0 technologies, the program integrates real-world experience in advanced labs and micro-factories. These opportunities are bolstered by global academic collaborations, including an immersion with the Technical University of Munich.

Arunkumar Pillai, Director General of NAMTECH, described the fellowship as a transformative journey for engineers eager to shape future technological landscapes. Featuring leading academics and industrial mentors, the fellowship encompasses areas like Smart Manufacturing & AI, Semiconductor Manufacturing, Advanced Robotics, and Sustainability Engineering, aiming to produce 'conscious technologists'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025