Sun-Powered School Lunches: A Green Initiative in Kolkata

Krishnapur Adarsha Vidyamandir in Kolkata embraces solar energy for midday meals, using induction cookers. This innovative approach forms part of an 'e-green cooking' initiative by the state school education and energy departments. The project reduces fire hazards and cooking costs, aiming for full implementation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-06-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 23:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a pioneering move, Krishnapur Adarsha Vidyamandir, a West Bengal government-aided school in Kolkata, has adopted solar power for preparing midday meals, using induction cookers. This marks a significant step in the state's 'e-green cooking' initiative, involving about 3,500 educational institutions.

Currently, meals for the school's 250 students are partially cooked on solar-powered induction cookers, minimizing fire risks and reducing exposure to heat and flames, according to Headmaster Susanta Kumar Khan. The school aims to fully transition to this eco-friendly method, which has already cut cooking expenses by 30%.

The initiative, driven by the state's school education and non-conventional energy departments, is set to expand, bringing solar-powered cooking to more schools equipped with solar panels. A larger induction cooker is also planned to enhance the efficiency of this program.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

