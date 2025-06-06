Sun-Powered School Lunches: A Green Initiative in Kolkata
Krishnapur Adarsha Vidyamandir in Kolkata embraces solar energy for midday meals, using induction cookers. This innovative approach forms part of an 'e-green cooking' initiative by the state school education and energy departments. The project reduces fire hazards and cooking costs, aiming for full implementation.
In a pioneering move, Krishnapur Adarsha Vidyamandir, a West Bengal government-aided school in Kolkata, has adopted solar power for preparing midday meals, using induction cookers. This marks a significant step in the state's 'e-green cooking' initiative, involving about 3,500 educational institutions.
Currently, meals for the school's 250 students are partially cooked on solar-powered induction cookers, minimizing fire risks and reducing exposure to heat and flames, according to Headmaster Susanta Kumar Khan. The school aims to fully transition to this eco-friendly method, which has already cut cooking expenses by 30%.
The initiative, driven by the state's school education and non-conventional energy departments, is set to expand, bringing solar-powered cooking to more schools equipped with solar panels. A larger induction cooker is also planned to enhance the efficiency of this program.
