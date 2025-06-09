Empowering India's Future: LEAD's Young Leaders Program Sparks Educational Innovation

LEAD Group, renowned for its transformative approach in school education, has concluded its trailblazing Young Leaders Program (YLP), involving 53 talented students spanning grades 7 to 9 from 14 Indian states. This initiative aimed at tackling real-world educational challenges while fostering essential 21st-century skills such as critical thinking and creativity.

The program engaged students in ten impactful projects, guided by industry experts to craft solutions addressing current business and educational issues. Projects included developing vocational curriculum aligned with the National Curriculum Framework 2023 and strategies to enhance home learning and parental involvement.

Smita Deorah, Co-CEO and Co-founder of LEAD Group, underlined the significance of nurturing environments for young talents, ensuring equal opportunities for all participants. The program's rigorous selection ensured top-tier student representation across diverse Indian educational spectrums.

