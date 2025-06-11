Left Menu

Start Your Journey: Admission Counselling Opens at HPTU

Himachal Pradesh Technical University has initiated the counselling process for admissions for the upcoming academic session. Interested candidates can apply online until June 30 for various courses, including B.Tech, M.Tech, and others. Information regarding eligibility can be found on the university's website.

Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU), based in Hamirpur, has officially begun its counselling process for the new academic year. Prospective students have until June 30 to submit their online applications. This is an opportunity for those aiming to secure spots in B.Tech, B.Pharmacy, M.Tech, MBA, MCA, B.Arch, among other courses.

The university has made detailed eligibility criteria for both undergraduate and postgraduate programs available on its website, according to a university spokesperson. This move aims to ensure transparency and ease of access for candidates.

Applicants who have participated in the Common Entrance Test conducted by the Technical University are required to apply online for counselling. Additionally, students who took the JEE Main for direct B.Tech admissions must also participate in the counselling process, with the schedule set to be released post-application deadline.

