Controversy Surrounds Delhi's New School Fee Ordinance
The Aam Aadmi Party criticizes a new Delhi ordinance on school fees, claiming it's biased in favor of private schools. The ordinance allows schools to set fees internally and imposes penalties for violations, while not requiring government approval. AAP alleges lack of transparency and consultation.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has raised concerns over the BJP-led Delhi government's recent ordinance on school fee regulation, alleging it favors private educational institutions.
According to AAP, the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Ordinance, 2025, approved by the Delhi Cabinet, effectively allows private schools to determine their fee structure without needing government approval. This move has been deemed as a breach of governance norms.
Critics argue the ordinance was not adequately scrutinized by the public or opposition parties, citing the lack of transparency. The regulation grants significant power to school-level committees, potentially sidelining parental input in fee discussions.
