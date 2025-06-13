World Konkani Centre Prioritizes Language Study for Scholarships

The World Konkani Centre in Mangaluru, Karnataka, has unveiled a new initiative that prioritizes students studying Konkani for its engineering and medical scholarship program. This was announced on Friday and takes effect from this year.

Vishwa Konkani Kendra's president, Nandagopal Shenoy, issued a statement detailing the requirements for eligibility. Students who have taken Konkani as a third language in Karnataka schools will be given preference in the scholarship selection process.

Eligible applicants need to complete a registration process through a Google form on the official website (www.vishwakonkani.org). They must also submit essential documents, including the PUC II marks card, a certificate from the school headmaster confirming Konkani language study, proof of college admission, fee structure, CET/NEET scores, and registration details, addressed to the Secretary of the World Konkani Scholarship Fund, located at the World Konkani Centre, Shaktinagar.

