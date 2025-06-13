Left Menu

World Konkani Centre Prioritizes Language Study for Scholarships

The World Konkani Centre in Karnataka has announced a new preference policy for its engineering and medical scholarships, prioritizing students who studied Konkani as a third language. Eligible students must register online and submit various supporting documents to the World Konkani Scholarship Fund for consideration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-06-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 18:46 IST
World Konkani Centre Prioritizes Language Study for Scholarships
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The World Konkani Centre in Mangaluru, Karnataka, has unveiled a new initiative that prioritizes students studying Konkani for its engineering and medical scholarship program. This was announced on Friday and takes effect from this year.

Vishwa Konkani Kendra's president, Nandagopal Shenoy, issued a statement detailing the requirements for eligibility. Students who have taken Konkani as a third language in Karnataka schools will be given preference in the scholarship selection process.

Eligible applicants need to complete a registration process through a Google form on the official website (www.vishwakonkani.org). They must also submit essential documents, including the PUC II marks card, a certificate from the school headmaster confirming Konkani language study, proof of college admission, fee structure, CET/NEET scores, and registration details, addressed to the Secretary of the World Konkani Scholarship Fund, located at the World Konkani Centre, Shaktinagar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025