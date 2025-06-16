Left Menu

Himachal's Education and Infrastructure Leap Forward

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu unveiled development projects worth Rs 25.79 crore in Una district, improving education and infrastructure. This includes a new school building and academic block with smart facilities, alongside initiatives against drug mafias. Conversions and recruitments aim to enhance educational standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 16-06-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 20:48 IST
Himachal's Education and Infrastructure Leap Forward
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards regional development, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu initiated projects totaling Rs 25.79 crore in Una district this Monday.

The itinerary included the inauguration of a Government Senior Secondary School, funded at Rs 8.79 crore, promising advanced educational resources for students in Una.

Sukhu's administration underscores its commitment to educational excellence, converting schools to CBSE standards and launching teacher recruitments, while also vowing to tackle drug and mining mafias decisively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
2
Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025