Himachal's Education and Infrastructure Leap Forward

In a significant move towards regional development, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu initiated projects totaling Rs 25.79 crore in Una district this Monday.

The itinerary included the inauguration of a Government Senior Secondary School, funded at Rs 8.79 crore, promising advanced educational resources for students in Una.

Sukhu's administration underscores its commitment to educational excellence, converting schools to CBSE standards and launching teacher recruitments, while also vowing to tackle drug and mining mafias decisively.

