Himachal's Education and Infrastructure Leap Forward
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu unveiled development projects worth Rs 25.79 crore in Una district, improving education and infrastructure. This includes a new school building and academic block with smart facilities, alongside initiatives against drug mafias. Conversions and recruitments aim to enhance educational standards.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 16-06-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 20:48 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant move towards regional development, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu initiated projects totaling Rs 25.79 crore in Una district this Monday.
The itinerary included the inauguration of a Government Senior Secondary School, funded at Rs 8.79 crore, promising advanced educational resources for students in Una.
Sukhu's administration underscores its commitment to educational excellence, converting schools to CBSE standards and launching teacher recruitments, while also vowing to tackle drug and mining mafias decisively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Himachal
- education
- development
- projects
- Una
- district
- Sukhvinder
- Singh
- Sukhu
- schools
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Controversial Speech Sparks Communal Tension
Sixteen Naxalites surrender in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district: Police.
Karnataka government to deploy anti-communal force in coastal districts
Karnataka Initiates Anti-Communal Task Force Amid Rising Tensions
PGCIL Boosts Arunachal Pradesh's Power with Early Completion of Transmission Line