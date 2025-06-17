Tug of War Over Harvard: Trump's International Student Ban Hits Legal Wall

In a pivotal legal confrontation, President Donald Trump's directive to bar incoming foreign students from attending Harvard University faces temporary suspension. This development follows a court hearing where Harvard's representative accused the Trump administration of using international students as leverage in a broader political feud.

The case stems from a June 5 order by US District Judge Allison Burroughs, which momentarily halted the administration's actions, citing national security concerns. Burroughs has since extended the restraining order until June 23. This unfolding saga sees Harvard castigating the administration's approach, alleging overreach of authority.

Legal counsel for Harvard stressed that the administration's actions jeopardize the institution's stature as a premier global research hub. The ramifications threaten to disrupt graduate programs reliant on international students, highlighting the broader implications of this contentious policy dispute.

(With inputs from agencies.)