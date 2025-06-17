Prof Anantha Chandrakasan: MIT's First Indian-American Provost

Prof Anantha Chandrakasan has been appointed as the new provost of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), marking a historic milestone as the first Indian-American to hold this position. Provost Chandrakasan intends to focus on key priorities such as strategic financial planning and fostering cross-disciplinary research initiatives.

MIT President Sally Kornbluth emphasized Chandrakasan's exceptional leadership capabilities and his pivotal role in advancing innovations within the Institute. She recognized the challenging environment confronting MIT and highlighted Chandrakasan's ability to navigate these complexities through his vast experience and strategic insight.

A strong proponent of Indo-US technological collaboration, Chandrakasan has long advocated for partnerships across academic and industry sectors. His leadership is anticipated to further the Institute's mission while spearheading initiatives in emerging fields like AI, semiconductors, and quantum sciences.

(With inputs from agencies.)