Controversy Over Hindi as Third Language in Maharashtra Schools

The Maharashtra government has ignited controversy with its new order to teach Hindi as a third language from classes 1 to 5 in Marathi and English medium schools. Critics accuse the government of reintroducing the policy via the backdoor, despite earlier assurances against making Hindi compulsory for primary classes.

The amended government resolution states that while Hindi will 'generally' serve as the third language, students have an option to choose another Indian language if at least 20 students per grade per school express the desire. If this threshold is met, a teacher for the chosen language will be provided, or it will be taught online.

Opposition figures and Marathi language advocates argue this decision betrays Marathi people, reflecting an agenda to impose Hindi. The move has been met with accusations of undermining the Marathi identity and ignoring public sentiment, despite official claims of the policy aligning with the National Education Policy 2020.