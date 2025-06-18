Language Divide: Raj Thackeray's Stand Against Imposed Hindi
MNS chief Raj Thackeray opposes the Maharashtra government's plan to impose Hindi as a third language in schools, citing a national divide. He advocates maintaining Marathi and English, accusing the policy of encouraging a language divide for political gain. Thackeray pledges MNS support for resisting this imposition.
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has taken a firm stand against the state government's recent decision to introduce Hindi as a third language in schools. He argues that this mandate could exacerbate a language divide and push a hidden agenda.
According to the modified government resolution, schools now have the option to choose a language other than Hindi if 20 students per grade express such interest. Despite this, Thackeray insisted that the previous two-language system of Marathi and English should remain.
Various pro-Marathi groups have criticized the move as a backdoor reintroduction of a previously halted policy. Thackeray emphasized that imposing a language unnecessarily would hurt Marathi's presence and opposed the policy's potential political motives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
