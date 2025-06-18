New Beginnings at Mizoram Engineering College: Classes Set to Start
Mizoram Engineering College is set to commence classes soon, as announced by Chief Minister Lalduhoma. The college, inaugurated in 2019 by Prime Minister Modi, faced delays due to technical issues. It promises to offer courses in Civil, Electrical, and Mechanical Engineering, fostering progress in the region.
Mizoram's Chief Minister, Lalduhoma, has announced the impending start of classes at the Mizoram Engineering College, during a function in Serchhip town. The event also celebrated students excelling in the Mizoram Civil Services and school board exams.
The initiative coincides with efforts to establish a state university and enhance institutions such as NIT and ITI. Lalduhoma emphasized the need for self-reliance and societal progress during his speech.
The college, inaugurated virtually by Prime Minister Modi in 2019, has faced infrastructural challenges. Built on 24.9 acres at Pukpui village, it cost Rs 26 crore, funded by RUSA, and includes facilities for 300 students across Civil, Electrical, and Mechanical Engineering departments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
