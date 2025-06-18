Controversy Erupts Over Hindi as Third Language in Maharashtra Schools
The Maharashtra government stirred controversy by issuing an order making Hindi generally the third language, but not mandatory, for Classes 1 to 5 in English and Marathi medium schools. Critics, including Raj Thackeray and the Congress, alleged this move could undermine Marathi language and termed it unnecessary and divisive.
The Maharashtra government's decision to make Hindi the general, but not mandatory, third language in the state's schools has sparked a heated debate. The order allows for Hindi to be replaced by any other Indian language if 20 students per grade at a school demand it.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis clarified that while Hindi is generally encouraged, it's no longer a compulsory choice. However, critics like Congress and Raj Thackeray have lambasted the decision, suggesting it undermines Marathi and fosters a needless language divide. They argue this is a 'backdoor' reintroduction of a previously retracted policy.
The decision is part of the State Curriculum Framework for School Education 2024 and aligns with the National Education Policy 2020. The government insists it's promoting language diversity, yet opponents view it as an agenda to impose Hindi, threatening Marathi's cultural identity.
