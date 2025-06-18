Jharkhand Upskills Youth: HCL's MoU to Revolutionize IT Education

The government of Jharkhand has taken a significant step towards empowering its youth by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with HCL Training and Staffing Services. This strategic partnership, announced on Wednesday, is aimed at preparing students from the state for lucrative careers in the IT sector.

Under the auspices of the School Education and Literacy Department, the 'TechBee: Early Career Programme' will enrol students from 24 districts who have completed their 12th grade. This programme seeks to impart necessary professional skills and technical training, essentially bridging the gap between education and employment in the technology industry.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren highlighted the importance of this initiative at the signing event, stating that it will create clear pathways towards successful career opportunities. He encouraged similar contributions from other companies, assuring government support for such initiatives.