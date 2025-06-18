Left Menu

Jharkhand Upskills Youth: HCL's MoU to Revolutionize IT Education

The Jharkhand government has partnered with HCL Training and Staffing Services to launch the 'TechBee: Early Career Programme.' This initiative aims to equip students from 24 districts with IT sector skills, providing them with professional training and job opportunities upon completion of their education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 18-06-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 17:02 IST
Jharkhand Upskills Youth: HCL's MoU to Revolutionize IT Education
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government of Jharkhand has taken a significant step towards empowering its youth by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with HCL Training and Staffing Services. This strategic partnership, announced on Wednesday, is aimed at preparing students from the state for lucrative careers in the IT sector.

Under the auspices of the School Education and Literacy Department, the 'TechBee: Early Career Programme' will enrol students from 24 districts who have completed their 12th grade. This programme seeks to impart necessary professional skills and technical training, essentially bridging the gap between education and employment in the technology industry.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren highlighted the importance of this initiative at the signing event, stating that it will create clear pathways towards successful career opportunities. He encouraged similar contributions from other companies, assuring government support for such initiatives.

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025