Language Debate in Maharashtra: Unpacking the Hindi Controversy

Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar stated unequivocally that Marathi is the only mandatory language in the state schools, as opposed to Hindi. Responding to rumors, he clarified that Hindi has not been imposed as a mandatory third language in classes 1 to 5.

The government has actually removed the previous requirement mandating Hindi from classes 5 to 8, making it an optional choice. A detailed consultation confirmed that Hindi is just one of 15 third-language options available. The altered language scheme aligns with the National Education Policy without enforcing Hindi autonomously.

Addressing criticism, Shelar highlighted misunderstandings around the policy and emphasized the BJP's dedication to Marathi and student welfare. Despite the heated debate, Hindi remains optional, aiming at cultural inclusivity without imposing academic restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)