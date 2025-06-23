Left Menu

Language Debate in Maharashtra: Unpacking the Hindi Controversy

Maharashtra's Cultural Affairs Minister, Ashish Shelar, clarifies the language policy in Maharashtra schools, emphasizing Marathi as mandatory, not Hindi. Hindi remains an optional third language alongside others. The decision follows extensive study and consultation, aligning with the National Education Policy. Criticism arises despite government's flexible approach to third language learning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-06-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 22:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar stated unequivocally that Marathi is the only mandatory language in the state schools, as opposed to Hindi. Responding to rumors, he clarified that Hindi has not been imposed as a mandatory third language in classes 1 to 5.

The government has actually removed the previous requirement mandating Hindi from classes 5 to 8, making it an optional choice. A detailed consultation confirmed that Hindi is just one of 15 third-language options available. The altered language scheme aligns with the National Education Policy without enforcing Hindi autonomously.

Addressing criticism, Shelar highlighted misunderstandings around the policy and emphasized the BJP's dedication to Marathi and student welfare. Despite the heated debate, Hindi remains optional, aiming at cultural inclusivity without imposing academic restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

