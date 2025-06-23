Marathi Triumphs: Maharashtra's Language Education Policy Unveiled
Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar emphasized the state's commitment to Marathi as the mandatory language, dismissing claims around mandatory Hindi teaching. The government clarified that Hindi is an optional third language in schools, amid ongoing discussions with experts to finalize the language policy.
In a recent statement, Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar reaffirmed the state's commitment to Marathi as the primary language in schools, dismissing claims of mandatory Hindi teaching. This clarification comes amidst heated debate over language policy in the region.
Shelar emphasized that Hindi would remain an optional third language, contrary to speculations of it being compulsory for students. The government has amended its order to ensure that Hindi is offered alongside 15 other languages, leaving the choice up to students.
A meeting led by CM Devendra Fadnavis will engage writers, language experts, and leaders for further discussion on this policy. Despite misconceptions, the government assures that any changes aim to enhance student learning without imposing any language unfairly.
