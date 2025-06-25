Left Menu

CBSE Introduces Biannual Board Exams for Class 10

Starting in 2026, Class 10 students can take CBSE board exams twice a year, with the first attempt mandatory in February and an optional one in May to enhance scores. This change aligns with the National Education Policy to reduce high-stakes pressure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 16:14 IST
CBSE Introduces Biannual Board Exams for Class 10
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant shift from the traditional examination system, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will allow Class 10 students to appear for board exams twice in a single academic year starting from 2026. While the first attempt in February will be obligatory, students may opt for a second attempt in May to improve their scores.

These adjustments stem from recommendations in the National Education Policy (NEP), indicating a strategic move towards decreasing the high-pressure nature of board exams. CBSE officials, including Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj, affirmed these changes, emphasizing opportunities for performance improvement in specific subjects including science, mathematics, social science, and languages.

The new norms provide flexibility for winter-bound school students who can choose to take exams at either available phase, and maintain that internal assessments will only be conducted once per academic session. These provisions aimed at alleviating examination stress were publicly discussed after a draft release in February and followed stakeholder feedback.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

 Global
2
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
3
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
4
Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025