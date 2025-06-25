CBSE Introduces Biannual Board Exams for Class 10
Starting in 2026, Class 10 students can take CBSE board exams twice a year, with the first attempt mandatory in February and an optional one in May to enhance scores. This change aligns with the National Education Policy to reduce high-stakes pressure.
In a significant shift from the traditional examination system, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will allow Class 10 students to appear for board exams twice in a single academic year starting from 2026. While the first attempt in February will be obligatory, students may opt for a second attempt in May to improve their scores.
These adjustments stem from recommendations in the National Education Policy (NEP), indicating a strategic move towards decreasing the high-pressure nature of board exams. CBSE officials, including Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj, affirmed these changes, emphasizing opportunities for performance improvement in specific subjects including science, mathematics, social science, and languages.
The new norms provide flexibility for winter-bound school students who can choose to take exams at either available phase, and maintain that internal assessments will only be conducted once per academic session. These provisions aimed at alleviating examination stress were publicly discussed after a draft release in February and followed stakeholder feedback.
