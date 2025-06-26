Hikal's Transformative Initiative: Bridging Educational Gaps in Rural India

Hikal Limited, a key player in the life sciences sector, has made a significant impact on rural education by transforming an antiquated school in Zirad, Alibaug. This initiative, part of their CSR programme Srijan, highlights the company's dedication to sustainable community growth.

By equipping the 130-year-old Zilla Parishad Marathi School with new wooden benches, eight 43-inch LED smart TVs, a projector, and a multifunction printer, Hikal has modernized the school environment. Additionally, the creation of a shaded handwash area serves to uphold hygiene standards.

Echoing the shared growth philosophy, Hikal's executive leadership iterates the importance of extending corporate growth beyond balance sheets. This project aims to enhance academic outcomes and ensure inclusive, digitally-enhanced education, reflecting Hikal's forward-thinking, community-centric vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)