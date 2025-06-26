Left Menu

Hikal's Transformative Initiative: Bridging Educational Gaps in Rural India

Hikal, through its CSR program Srijan, has revamped a 130-year-old school in Alibaug, enhancing the learning environment with new furniture, digital tools, and improved facilities. This initiative, a partnership with Utkarsh Global Foundation, underscores Hikal's commitment to education and sustainable community development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alibaug | Updated: 26-06-2025 10:10 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 10:10 IST
Hikal's Transformative Initiative: Bridging Educational Gaps in Rural India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hikal Limited, a key player in the life sciences sector, has made a significant impact on rural education by transforming an antiquated school in Zirad, Alibaug. This initiative, part of their CSR programme Srijan, highlights the company's dedication to sustainable community growth.

By equipping the 130-year-old Zilla Parishad Marathi School with new wooden benches, eight 43-inch LED smart TVs, a projector, and a multifunction printer, Hikal has modernized the school environment. Additionally, the creation of a shaded handwash area serves to uphold hygiene standards.

Echoing the shared growth philosophy, Hikal's executive leadership iterates the importance of extending corporate growth beyond balance sheets. This project aims to enhance academic outcomes and ensure inclusive, digitally-enhanced education, reflecting Hikal's forward-thinking, community-centric vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

Clinical-ready AI tool boosts breast cancer detection via decision tree algorithms

Agricultural productivity rises with formal credit access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025