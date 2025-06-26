Sharad Pawar Opposes Mandatory Hindi in Maharashtra's Primary Education

Sharad Pawar, chief of the NCP (SP), has expressed opposition to the mandatory introduction of Hindi from Class 1 in Maharashtra. He believes that if a new language must be introduced, it should be after Class 5. Pawar argues for preserving the prominence of the mother tongue during early education.

Pawar's stance is a reaction to the Maharashtra state government's recent order that mandates Hindi as the third language in both Marathi and English medium schools for Classes 1 to 5. He suggests parents should decide on their children's Hindi education and emphasizes considering the language burden on young students.

Supporting the views of Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leaders, Pawar highlights the need for unity among Marathi speakers. He accuses the BJP-led government of creating linguistic divides, urging instead for a focus on incorporating language policies that respect regional and parental preferences.