Tragic Explosion Rocks Central African High School

An explosion at a high school in Bangui, Central African Republic, resulted in the death of at least 29 students and injured over 250. The incident, sparked by an electrical transformer failure, caused a deadly stampede. The tragedy has provoked public outrage and demands for a thorough investigation.

In a devastating incident in Bangui, the capital city of the Central African Republic, at least 29 students lost their lives following an explosion at Barthelemy Boganda High School. Authorities reported on Thursday that more than 250 students sustained injuries.

The explosion took place on Wednesday as attempts were made to restore power to a malfunctioning electrical transformer on school grounds, according to the Ministry of National Education. The catastrophic event resulted in a deadly stampede as nearly 5,000 students gathered for exams attempted to escape.

Public anger is mounting over what many perceive as governmental negligence. In response, Gedeon Cyr Ngaisse, president of the school's parents' association, has demanded an investigation into the incident, blaming inadequate maintenance for the tragedy.

