Supreme Court Gears Up for Landmark Decisions

The U.S. Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice John Roberts, is poised to deliver its final rulings of the current term this Friday. Several high-profile cases are on the docket, chief among them President Donald Trump's controversial bid to restrict birthright citizenship, a move that could redefine citizenship for thousands of children born annually in the U.S.

The birthright citizenship case, brought on an emergency basis but argued before the justices, remains one of the most contentious issues. Trump's executive order has been blocked by federal judges, who ruled that it likely contravenes the 14th Amendment. Nonetheless, the administration is pushing for its enforcement.

Other critical cases awaiting judgment concern the Affordable Care Act's preventive care provisions, LGBT storybook content in Maryland schools, and the expansion of phone and broadband access across the nation. All eyes are on the Supreme Court as these rulings may set significant legal precedents.

(With inputs from agencies.)