Left Menu

Karnataka's Education Overhaul: Bridging the Gap Between Classroom and Industry

Karnataka's government is aligning education with industry demands through new programs featuring apprenticeships. Minister M C Sudhakar highlighted a degree program in B.com streams and the rise of women entrepreneurs. The focus is on making education dynamic and industry-relevant, with a push for innovation through partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-06-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 22:37 IST
Karnataka's Education Overhaul: Bridging the Gap Between Classroom and Industry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government is taking bold steps to align education with industry requirements. Following the introduction of a unique degree program with an apprenticeship component, Higher Education Minister M C Sudhakar discussed the initiative on Thursday.

Addressing the Global Women Entrepreneurs Summit, Sudhakar revealed that the program is available in four streams: B.com in Logistics, Retail, E-commerce, and Banking and Finance. Students will participate in apprenticeships during their 5th and 6th semesters, preparing them for industry demands.

The initiative comes amid an encouraging rise in women entrepreneurs in Karnataka. Sudhakar noted that women are achieving significant success in business, despite societal challenges. The government is committed to making the education system dynamic, focusing on skills and entrepreneurship to ensure its relevance in today's rapidly advancing industrial landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025