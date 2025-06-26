Karnataka's Education Overhaul: Bridging the Gap Between Classroom and Industry

The Karnataka government is taking bold steps to align education with industry requirements. Following the introduction of a unique degree program with an apprenticeship component, Higher Education Minister M C Sudhakar discussed the initiative on Thursday.

Addressing the Global Women Entrepreneurs Summit, Sudhakar revealed that the program is available in four streams: B.com in Logistics, Retail, E-commerce, and Banking and Finance. Students will participate in apprenticeships during their 5th and 6th semesters, preparing them for industry demands.

The initiative comes amid an encouraging rise in women entrepreneurs in Karnataka. Sudhakar noted that women are achieving significant success in business, despite societal challenges. The government is committed to making the education system dynamic, focusing on skills and entrepreneurship to ensure its relevance in today's rapidly advancing industrial landscape.

