Haryana University Protest: Awaiting Promised Action

In an ongoing dispute at Haryana Agricultural University (HAU), students maintain their protest while awaiting an official government order satisfying their agreed-upon demands. This follows discussions with the state where most of their concerns regarding a June 10 incident were reportedly addressed.

Despite government assurances to implement promises in phases, the students remain firm. They have threatened to shut the university from July 2 if official actions are not taken by July 1. A prior 'chakka jam' scheduled for June 27 was postponed to give the government more time.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, addressing the issue, urged students to prioritize studies. Political involvement has also surfaced, with opposition figures showing support during a recent 'Chhatra Nyay Mahapanchayat'. The state has established a committee to further engage with student representatives.