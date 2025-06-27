Left Menu

Pioneering AI Leadership at Summer Davos: CKGSB's Vision for the Future

Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB) showcased its thought leadership at the 2025 Summer Davos, focusing on AI's role in global competition and entrepreneurship. Dean Li Haitao highlighted China's unique AI ecosystem and emphasized the need to prepare business leaders for the AI era.

Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB) demonstrated its thought leadership at the 2025 Annual Meeting of the New Champions, commonly referred to as Summer Davos, in Tianjin, China. This marked the school's significant involvement for the second consecutive year, acknowledging its impactful presence in global discourse.

This year's event centered around AI's revolutionary impacts and the role of entrepreneurship in shaping a new era. Dean and Distinguished Chair Professor of Finance Li Haitao actively participated, stressing China's strategic advantages in AI development, including robust infrastructure, talent, and market dynamics, thus establishing a competitive ecosystem.

During a live global panel moderated by journalist Yang Lan, Li emphasized, "only China and the US can spearhead the AI revolution over the next decades." The discussions underscored AI's potential in creating a trillion-dollar industry, influencing business strategies, and fostering Gen Z consumer engagement through sustainable decisions. CKGSB also co-hosted the 2025 Davos Night with Tencent News, furthering their commitment to innovation and leadership education.

