Telangana's Vision: Elevating Engineering Education Standards

The Telangana government plans to revise the fee structure for engineering colleges, focusing on enhancing teaching standards and infrastructure according to AICTE guidelines. By equipping institutions to align with global standards and market demands, the state aims to strengthen its position in the technology education sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-06-2025 23:55 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 23:55 IST
The Telangana government is set to make a pivotal decision on engineering college fee structures, concentrating on factors such as teaching standards and laboratory facilities.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy envisions the state's engineering institutions competing with world-class establishments, especially with a surge in demand for technology courses like artificial intelligence.

In line with this vision, the state plans to implement a new system, ensuring colleges are equipped to meet evolving market demands, adhering to AICTE guidelines, and considering Supreme Court observations on educational standards.

