Telangana's Vision: Elevating Engineering Education Standards

The Telangana government is set to make a pivotal decision on engineering college fee structures, concentrating on factors such as teaching standards and laboratory facilities.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy envisions the state's engineering institutions competing with world-class establishments, especially with a surge in demand for technology courses like artificial intelligence.

In line with this vision, the state plans to implement a new system, ensuring colleges are equipped to meet evolving market demands, adhering to AICTE guidelines, and considering Supreme Court observations on educational standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)