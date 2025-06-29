Prestigious Institutes Face Scrutiny for Non-Compliance with Anti-Ragging Norms
Several renowned Indian educational institutions, including four IITs and three IIMs, have been identified as defaulters for not complying with mandatory anti-ragging regulations mandated by the UGC. These institutions risk losing funding and accreditation if they fail to adhere to these crucial norms within 30 days.
In a significant move, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has flagged several leading Indian educational institutions, including four Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and three Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), for failing to comply with anti-ragging norms.
The named institutions, including prestigious IITs such as Bombay, Kharagpur, Palakkad, and Hyderabad, alongside IIMs in Bombay, Rohtak, and Tiruchirappalli, have been issued show-cause notices demanding compliance with regulations established in 2009 designed to safeguard students from ragging.
With the risk of losing their funding, the implicated institutions, including AIIMS Raebareli and the National Institute of Design, have been given 30 days to submit the required anti-ragging undertakings to avoid significant repercussions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
