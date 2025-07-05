Left Menu

Transforming Education: Jharkhand's Ambitious Initiatives

The Jharkhand government, spearheaded by Hemant Soren, is undertaking significant educational reforms. Initiatives include infrastructure development, student progress tracking, and loans for overseas studies. These measures aim to enhance state education quality, with projects like the Kasturba Gandhi Girls' School upgrade costing Rs 5.55 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 05-07-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 20:15 IST
Transforming Education: Jharkhand's Ambitious Initiatives
Hemant Soren
  • Country:
  • India

The Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand is pioneering historic advancements in education, according to Education Minister Ramdas Soren. These initiatives are purported to revolutionize the educational landscape in the state.

On Saturday, the foundation stone was laid for the development of infrastructure at the Kasturba Gandhi Girls' School in Potka, East Singhbhum district. Minister Soren emphasized education's pivotal role in societal and state development, as the government pursues various projects to bolster educational infrastructure.

Additionally, the government is setting up a database to track student progress and offering Rs 15 lakh loans for overseas studies via the Guruji Credit Card scheme. These efforts, including the Rs 5.55 crore school development, are expected to significantly uplift the education sector in Jharkhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025