Transforming Education: Jharkhand's Ambitious Initiatives

The Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand is pioneering historic advancements in education, according to Education Minister Ramdas Soren. These initiatives are purported to revolutionize the educational landscape in the state.

On Saturday, the foundation stone was laid for the development of infrastructure at the Kasturba Gandhi Girls' School in Potka, East Singhbhum district. Minister Soren emphasized education's pivotal role in societal and state development, as the government pursues various projects to bolster educational infrastructure.

Additionally, the government is setting up a database to track student progress and offering Rs 15 lakh loans for overseas studies via the Guruji Credit Card scheme. These efforts, including the Rs 5.55 crore school development, are expected to significantly uplift the education sector in Jharkhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)