VIBGYOR MUN 2025: Youth Unite for Climate Action

The VIBGYOR Group of Schools recently hosted the 15th edition of its Model United Nations event in Mumbai, India, bringing together students to tackle pressing climate issues. The event centered on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 13: Climate Action, transforming youthful passion into global solutions.

Inaugurated by Dr. Vedprakash Mishra, an esteemed public health expert, VIBGYOR MUN 2025 drew over 700 students from 41 schools. Participants engaged in discussions across eleven sessions, tackling topics such as climate finance and disaster risk, while balancing national interests with global environmental goals.

Through dynamic forums like COP30 and Lok Sabha, students exhibited dedication and empathy. The event inspired future leaders to pursue climate resilience and fostered a legacy of hope and action towards a sustainable planet, highlighted by debates, midnight crisis simulations, and student-led press conferences.

