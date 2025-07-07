Left Menu

Delhi University Teachers Rally Against NEP 2020's Four-Year Program

The Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) has criticized the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP) under NEP 2020, submitting a petition to the President of India. They highlight academic, infrastructural, and policy gaps, demanding resource investment and revisions to protect academic standards and support faculty welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 16:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) has voiced strong opposition to the implementation of the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP) under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, labeling it as a 'recipe to failure.' On Monday, nearly 2,000 faculty members endorsed a petition submitted to the President of India, expressing major concerns over gaps in academic, infrastructural, and policy areas.

Speaking at a press conference, DUTA president Prof A K Bhagi emphasized the impracticality of the fourth year under NEP 2020 without sufficient manpower and funding necessary for infrastructure expansion. DUTA is advocating for the withdrawal of the Draft UGC Regulations, 2025, pending the Pay Review Committee (PRC) report, and demands the urgent addressing of long-standing service-related grievances.

DUTA has cautioned that without adequate faculty and infrastructure, the implementation of FYUP poses a threat to students' futures. They stress the importance of academic independence over financial assistance and demand urgent facility upgrades for colleges. They also call for equitable service conditions, prompt filling of vacancies, and a reconsideration of credit use from online platforms like SWAYAM and MOOCs in alignment with DU's curriculum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

