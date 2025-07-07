Uttar Pradesh's Astro Labs Ignite Young Minds in Rural Schools

The Uttar Pradesh government, under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's guidance, is establishing astro labs in rural schools to inspire young students to explore the field of space science. These labs, part of a public-private partnership initiative, are now operational in multiple districts, offering students a unique educational experience.

Named Amrit Kaal Learning Centres, these labs provide students hands-on experience with telescopes, VR headsets, and microscopes, allowing them to delve into complex concepts such as space, light, and gravity. This initiative aims to enhance scientific thinking through experiential and inquiry-based learning.

Officials highlighted that the labs, costing between Rs 2.5 to Rs 3 lakh each, include comprehensive training for teachers and are sparking curiosity and conceptual clarity among students. By providing these resources, the state facilitates aspiring careers at NASA and ISRO for children in rural areas.