From Begging to Books: The Inspiring Journey of Two Young Boys

Two young boys, CH Penchalaiah and V Venkateshwarlu, who were begging on the streets of Nellore, are now on their way to receiving an education. Thanks to Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh's intervention, they are enrolled in a municipal school, highlighting issues of child begging and education access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nellore | Updated: 07-07-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 18:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two young boys in Nellore, previously forced to beg due to desperate poverty, are now set to embark on a new journey in education, thanks to a public intervention by Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh.

The minister personally enrolled CH Penchalaiah and V Venkateshwarlu, both aged seven, into a municipal school following their heartfelt appeal to the Nellore Municipal Commissioner, Y O Nandan, during a routine school inspection.

This act of compassion has sparked important discussions on the need to identify and educate out-of-school children, especially those driven to beg due to financial hardship. The boys will also benefit from existing welfare schemes to ensure their educational progress is sustained and monitored.

(With inputs from agencies.)

