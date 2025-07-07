From Begging to Books: The Inspiring Journey of Two Young Boys

Two young boys in Nellore, previously forced to beg due to desperate poverty, are now set to embark on a new journey in education, thanks to a public intervention by Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh.

The minister personally enrolled CH Penchalaiah and V Venkateshwarlu, both aged seven, into a municipal school following their heartfelt appeal to the Nellore Municipal Commissioner, Y O Nandan, during a routine school inspection.

This act of compassion has sparked important discussions on the need to identify and educate out-of-school children, especially those driven to beg due to financial hardship. The boys will also benefit from existing welfare schemes to ensure their educational progress is sustained and monitored.

(With inputs from agencies.)