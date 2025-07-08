Philippines Faces Urgent Call for Climate-Resilient School Infrastructure

The Philippines is grappling with a severe shortage of classrooms, compounded by the effects of climate change. With over 165,000 classrooms needed, teachers are calling for significant investment in climate-resilient infrastructure. The lack of adequate facilities leaves students vulnerable to the impacts of natural disasters like typhoons and heatwaves.

Despite government efforts such as adjusting school calendars and promising climate-ready schools, the educational infrastructure remains inadequate. The current setup often forces teachers, parents, and students to fill funding gaps, compromising the quality of education. Teachers advocate for increased budget allocations to build and repair facilities.

The recurring problem is underscored by a UNICEF report stating that 96% of Filipino children face multiple climate-related hazards. As overcrowded classrooms exacerbate health risks, the need for government action is urgent. Teachers suggest hybrid learning models as an interim solution for climate-vulnerable schools.

