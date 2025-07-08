Left Menu

National Education Survey Unveils Learning Gaps and Rural-Urban Divide

A recent Ministry of Education survey reveals significant learning gaps in core subjects among students in government and private schools across India. The report highlights disparities between rural and urban areas and underscores the need for targeted interventions to improve educational outcomes and bridge performance gaps in Mathematics and Language.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 23:15 IST
National Education Survey Unveils Learning Gaps and Rural-Urban Divide
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Only 55 per cent of Class 3 students can arrange numbers up to 99 in order and only 53 per cent of Class 6 students know tables up to 10, a Ministry of Education survey finds.

The PARAKH Rashtriya Sarvekshan, conducted on December 4 last year, assessed over 21 million students from Grades 3, 6, and 9 across India, showing widespread learning gaps.

State schools recorded low performances in Mathematics, especially in Class 6. Meanwhile, rural students in Class 3 outperformed urban peers, while urban students in Classes 6 and 9 excelled overall.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025