National Education Survey Unveils Learning Gaps and Rural-Urban Divide
A recent Ministry of Education survey reveals significant learning gaps in core subjects among students in government and private schools across India. The report highlights disparities between rural and urban areas and underscores the need for targeted interventions to improve educational outcomes and bridge performance gaps in Mathematics and Language.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 23:15 IST
- India
Only 55 per cent of Class 3 students can arrange numbers up to 99 in order and only 53 per cent of Class 6 students know tables up to 10, a Ministry of Education survey finds.
The PARAKH Rashtriya Sarvekshan, conducted on December 4 last year, assessed over 21 million students from Grades 3, 6, and 9 across India, showing widespread learning gaps.
State schools recorded low performances in Mathematics, especially in Class 6. Meanwhile, rural students in Class 3 outperformed urban peers, while urban students in Classes 6 and 9 excelled overall.
(With inputs from agencies.)
