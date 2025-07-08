National Education Survey Unveils Learning Gaps and Rural-Urban Divide

Only 55 per cent of Class 3 students can arrange numbers up to 99 in order and only 53 per cent of Class 6 students know tables up to 10, a Ministry of Education survey finds.

The PARAKH Rashtriya Sarvekshan, conducted on December 4 last year, assessed over 21 million students from Grades 3, 6, and 9 across India, showing widespread learning gaps.

State schools recorded low performances in Mathematics, especially in Class 6. Meanwhile, rural students in Class 3 outperformed urban peers, while urban students in Classes 6 and 9 excelled overall.

(With inputs from agencies.)