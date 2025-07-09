Left Menu

UGC Cracks Down on WhatsApp Ragging

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has mandated strict action against informal WhatsApp groups used by seniors to harass juniors, equating it to ragging. The directive emphasizes student safety and outlines potential consequences for institutions failing to enforce anti-ragging norms, including disciplinary measures and grant withholding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2025 08:32 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 08:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a stern advisory to higher education institutions to clamp down on informal WhatsApp groups used for ragging juniors, citing it as a grave offense deserving stringent action.

Officials revealed that the UGC receives numerous complaints annually from freshers facing harassment from seniors. In its latest directive, the UGC equated senior-led WhatsApp group activities that harass juniors to ragging and warned of severe disciplinary measures.

The advisory highlighted student safety as non-negotiable and warned institutions of possible grant withholding for non-compliance. Notable ragging methods included social boycott threats and humiliating demands like forced haircuts and sleeplessness, which violate anti-ragging regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

