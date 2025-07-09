UGC Cracks Down on WhatsApp Ragging

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a stern advisory to higher education institutions to clamp down on informal WhatsApp groups used for ragging juniors, citing it as a grave offense deserving stringent action.

Officials revealed that the UGC receives numerous complaints annually from freshers facing harassment from seniors. In its latest directive, the UGC equated senior-led WhatsApp group activities that harass juniors to ragging and warned of severe disciplinary measures.

The advisory highlighted student safety as non-negotiable and warned institutions of possible grant withholding for non-compliance. Notable ragging methods included social boycott threats and humiliating demands like forced haircuts and sleeplessness, which violate anti-ragging regulations.

