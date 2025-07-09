Left Menu

Sharad Pawar Advocates Swift Resolution for Protesting Teachers in Maharashtra

NCP (SP) President Sharad Pawar called for the Maharashtra government to take immediate action to address the grievances of protesting teachers from aided and partially aided schools. These educators are demanding increased grant allocations and timely disbursements, emphasizing their critical role in shaping the future generation.

  • India

Sharad Pawar, President of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction), has urged Maharashtra's government to promptly address the concerns of agitating teachers across the state. These teachers, representing aided and partially aided schools, have been protesting over insufficient and delayed financial grants.

After meeting the educators at Azad Maidan, Pawar expressed frustration at the state's slow response, emphasizing that timely financial allocation is essential for school management. The protest aligns with the state legislature's monsoon session and highlights teachers' demands for increased grants.

Pawar, backed by leaders Nilesh Lanke and Rohit Pawar, criticized the release of grants in instalments, arguing that robust financial support is a government responsibility to ensure teachers lead dignified lives. He advocated for urgent action, lamenting that such issues force teachers to protest in adverse conditions.

