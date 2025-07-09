Left Menu

Chile's Glaciers: On the Brink of Collapse

A recent study highlights the heightened collapse risks faced by Chile's glaciers due to rising temperatures and geological activities. The research identifies specific glaciers vulnerable to destabilizing factors, including volcanic eruptions and glacial lake declines, underscoring the broader impacts of climate change on glacial stability.

A new academic study reveals an increased risk of collapse and landslides among Chile's glaciers. The findings are attributed to rising temperatures combined with the country's seismic and volcanic activity, raising alarms about potential catastrophic events.

Geologist Felipe Ugalde, one of the study's authors from the University of Chile, explains that around 10 glaciers are extremely susceptible to destabilizing factors such as abrupt glacial advances and ice avalanches. These glaciers face threats from volcanic eruptions as Chile is part of the Pacific "Ring of Fire," known for its seismic activity.

Ugalde warns that warmer temperatures lead to the infiltration of water into glaciers, increasing the risk of calving, where chunks of ice break off. This process exacerbates the glaciers' instability, stressing the urgent need for attention to their deteriorating conditions amid global warming.

