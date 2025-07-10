Left Menu

Empowering Women in STEM: Syngene's Commitment to Future Innovators

Syngene, in collaboration with RICH and Biocon Foundation, launched the third cohort of a transformative program for women in STEM from tier two and three institutions in India. This initiative aims to bridge gaps in STEM education and careers by offering mentorship, financial aid, and practical lab experience to women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-07-2025 15:29 IST
Syngene International Ltd., alongside the Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad (RICH) and Biocon Foundation, has inaugurated the third cohort of its flagship program supporting women in STEM. This comprehensive initiative provides scholarships, mentoring, and hands-on research exposure to women from tier two and three educational institutions.

The program, now in its third year, selects participants through a rigorous evaluation process and concludes with internships at leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, as well as prestigious research institutions. This framework aims to enhance research skills and build professional networks for participants, ultimately fostering long-term careers in STEM fields.

Addressing the barriers women face in STEM, the initiative is a pivotal step towards inclusivity and talent development. By connecting academic knowledge with industry opportunities, it empowers women to pursue meaningful careers in science, thereby nurturing a more inclusive research ecosystem in India.

