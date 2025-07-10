Left Menu

Delhi's CM SHRI Schools: A New Chapter in Education

A professional development program was held for primary teachers of Delhi's CM SHRI schools to introduce them to the National Education Policy 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education 2023. The program aims to enhance teaching methodologies and integrate technology into classrooms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 20:07 IST
Delhi's CM SHRI Schools: A New Chapter in Education
In a bid to modernize education, a two-day professional development and orientation program was held for primary teachers of Delhi's upcoming CM SHRI schools. The initiative seeks to align teaching practices with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023.

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) organized the event to help educators incorporate information and communication technology (ICT) and open educational resources (OERs) into their curricula. The sessions emphasized learner-focused teaching, practical lesson planning, and effective feedback techniques.

A total of 86 educators participated in the program, which is part of Delhi's broader plan to establish 75 CM SHRI schools. The initiative mirrors the Centre's PM SHRI schools, aiming to transform education under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's vision, backed by a Rs 100-crore allocation announced in the March Budget.

(With inputs from agencies.)

