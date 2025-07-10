Delhi's CM SHRI Schools: A New Chapter in Education

In a bid to modernize education, a two-day professional development and orientation program was held for primary teachers of Delhi's upcoming CM SHRI schools. The initiative seeks to align teaching practices with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023.

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) organized the event to help educators incorporate information and communication technology (ICT) and open educational resources (OERs) into their curricula. The sessions emphasized learner-focused teaching, practical lesson planning, and effective feedback techniques.

A total of 86 educators participated in the program, which is part of Delhi's broader plan to establish 75 CM SHRI schools. The initiative mirrors the Centre's PM SHRI schools, aiming to transform education under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's vision, backed by a Rs 100-crore allocation announced in the March Budget.

