Kerala High Court Upholds Original KEAM 2025 Formula Amid Controversy

The Kerala High Court has confirmed the ruling that invalidated last-minute modifications to the KEAM 2025 entrance exam prospectus, originally made by the state government. Justices Anil K Narendran and Muralee Krishna S backed the single judge's decision favoring the original scoring methodology.

Higher Education Minister R Bindu assured that a revised rank list, based on the initial formula, would be published by Thursday night to prevent delays impacting students' futures. The Minister noted the original formula's lack of fairness but stressed the need for timely admissions.

The decision follows criticism from several quarters, including Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, who questioned the government's rapid changes. Despite calls for adjustments to assist local syllabi students, a High Court review committee, cited by the court, found implementing a new criteria this year was unfeasible.