Security Lapses at IIM Calcutta Spark Outrage Following Alleged Rape

A woman reportedly raped at IIM Calcutta campus highlights security issues and political fallout, with Congress, CPI(M), and BJP reacting. Accused, a student, was arrested following an FIR. Protests ensued, urging institutional accountability. TMC advised against politicization, emphasizing investigation integrity. Incident underscores broader concerns of campus safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-07-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 17:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The alleged rape of a woman on the IIM Calcutta campus has raised questions about safety and security at the institution. The woman, a psychologist, reported being assaulted by a student during a counseling session. The incident has prompted widespread condemnation from political parties and protests from Congress members.

After the woman's FIR led to the arrest of the accused at Haridevpur Police Station, Congress leader Asutosh Chatterjee criticized security measures, questioning how such an event could occur at a top educational institute. Meanwhile, CPI(M)'s Sujan Chakraborty called attention to the increasing "lawlessness" under TMC governance.

Union Minister and BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar pledged to discuss campus security with the IIM director. TMC officials stressed the importance of avoiding premature conclusions, urging for the completion of a thorough investigation. Security has since been tightened at the campus with additional measures to verify visitors' identities.

