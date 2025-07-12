Security Lapses at IIM Calcutta Spark Outrage Following Alleged Rape

The alleged rape of a woman on the IIM Calcutta campus has raised questions about safety and security at the institution. The woman, a psychologist, reported being assaulted by a student during a counseling session. The incident has prompted widespread condemnation from political parties and protests from Congress members.

After the woman's FIR led to the arrest of the accused at Haridevpur Police Station, Congress leader Asutosh Chatterjee criticized security measures, questioning how such an event could occur at a top educational institute. Meanwhile, CPI(M)'s Sujan Chakraborty called attention to the increasing "lawlessness" under TMC governance.

Union Minister and BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar pledged to discuss campus security with the IIM director. TMC officials stressed the importance of avoiding premature conclusions, urging for the completion of a thorough investigation. Security has since been tightened at the campus with additional measures to verify visitors' identities.