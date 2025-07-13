Left Menu

Widespread Outrage as Odisha Student's Tragic Self-Immolation Sparks Debate

The Odisha government is ensuring ''best possible treatment'' for a 20-year-old student who self-immolated on her college campus in Balasore. The incident, igniting widespread outrage, involves allegations of sexual harassment. Hospitalized with 95% burns, her condition remains critical as investigations and protests continue.

Updated: 13-07-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 17:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government's attention is firmly on a tragic incident involving a 20-year-old student who set herself on fire at a college campus in Balasore, reportedly due to alleged sexual harassment. The state's Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, emphasized the provision of ''best possible treatment'' for the severely injured student, who is currently on ventilator support at AIIMS Bhubaneswar with 95 percent burn injuries.

The incident has provoked a widespread outcry, with opposition leaders and the National Commission for Women demanding thorough and prompt investigations. Hospital authorities report the student's condition as ''highly critical,'' and a specialized medical team has been constituted to manage her care. Simultaneously, protests have erupted, led by Odisha's main opposition parties, calling for accountability and the resignation of several governmental officials.

An inquiry is underway, spearheaded by a high-level committee to scrutinize the circumstances of the incident and the allegations of harassment. Meanwhile, the college principal has been suspended, and a teacher implicated in the allegations has been arrested. The state government is considering preventive measures to avoid future incidents, as public and political pressure mounts for swift justice and systemic reforms within educational institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

