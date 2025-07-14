Teachers Intensify Protests Over SSC Recruitment List

In a dramatic standoff, school teachers protesting their exclusion from the Supreme Court-scrapped 2016 SSC recruitment panel have vowed to elevate their demonstrations. They are demanding that the state government release the certified list of untainted appointees, a move the government has resisted.

The protesters, who marched to the state secretariat seeking transparency, faced significant police opposition. The rally was halted near Howrah Maidan, prompting intense exchanges and scuffles with law enforcement. The teachers remain steadfast in their demand that their original positions and salaries be reinstated.

The uproar follows the Supreme Court's decision to scrap the 2016 examination results, citing pervasive corruption in the recruitment process. While a fresh selection process is mandated, the state's reluctance to publish the list has fueled tensions, leading to a growing movement under the 'Sikshak Adhikar Manch' banner.