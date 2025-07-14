Left Menu

IIT Mandi Inspires Young Minds with 'PRAYAS 3.0'

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi concluded its 'PRAYAS 3.0', an initiative to promote STEM learning among school students. The month-long program featured workshops, lectures, and hands-on activities, including a Robo Soccer competition, aiming to inspire curiosity and confidence in science and technology.

IIT Mandi wrapped up its third edition of 'PRAYAS 3.0', a flagship outreach initiative aimed at enriching school students' interest in STEM. The closing ceremony was held on Monday at the IIT Mandi campus.

'PRAYAS 3.0' provided participating students a month-long immersive exposure to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Activities included workshops, lectures, lab visits, and team projects, all designed to make learning engaging and accessible.

The program featured introductory programming, circuit design, and mechanical prototyping activities. A highlight was the Robo Soccer competition, which allowed students to gain practical experience in robotics.

