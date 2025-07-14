Trailblazing Women: All-Girls Batch Graduates in Motor Mechanics

Tata Motors proudly announced the graduation of its inaugural all-girls motor mechanics class under the 'Kaushalya' initiative, held in Jharkhand. This pioneering group of 13 young women, hailing from underserved communities, has successfully completed a Mechanical Motor Vehicle training program designed to boost employability.

The training course, which included 50 days of classroom learning about Tata's commercial vehicle components followed by a year-long on-the-job training, was part of an effort to open the automotive servicing field to women. Participants received accommodation and a monthly stipend throughout the program.

Vinod Kulkarni, Head of CSR at Tata Motors, emphasized the importance of the initiative, highlighting the company's commitment to empowering young women, especially from tribal communities, to enter the male-dominated automotive sector confidently and pursue meaningful careers.

