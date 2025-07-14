Left Menu

Trailblazing Women: All-Girls Batch Graduates in Motor Mechanics

Tata Motors celebrated the graduation of its first all-girls batch in motor mechanics under its 'Kaushalya' initiative in Jharkhand. Thirteen women from underserved communities completed an intensive mechanical training program. The course involved classroom instruction and on-job training, aiming to empower women in a male-dominated industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 14-07-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 22:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Motors proudly announced the graduation of its inaugural all-girls motor mechanics class under the 'Kaushalya' initiative, held in Jharkhand. This pioneering group of 13 young women, hailing from underserved communities, has successfully completed a Mechanical Motor Vehicle training program designed to boost employability.

The training course, which included 50 days of classroom learning about Tata's commercial vehicle components followed by a year-long on-the-job training, was part of an effort to open the automotive servicing field to women. Participants received accommodation and a monthly stipend throughout the program.

Vinod Kulkarni, Head of CSR at Tata Motors, emphasized the importance of the initiative, highlighting the company's commitment to empowering young women, especially from tribal communities, to enter the male-dominated automotive sector confidently and pursue meaningful careers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

