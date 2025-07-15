Tragedy at Odisha College: Pursuit of Justice Amidst Grief
A college student from Odisha tragically died after setting herself ablaze, following alleged sexual harassment by a professor. The incident has sparked protests and criticism of the government's inaction. President Murmu and Chief Minister Majhi have pledged justice for the student, with arrests already made in the case.
An Odisha college student succumbed to injuries at AIIMS after an alleged sexual harassment incident led her to set herself on fire. This tragic event underscores significant unrest and criticism of the administration's handling of the situation.
The student, enrolled in the Integrated B.Ed program at Fakir Mohan Autonomous College, battled for her life for three days post the incident. She had suffered severe burns and was transferred from Balasore district hospital to AIIMS Bhubaneswar for critical care.
Political leaders, including Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, have vowed to deliver justice. Protests erupted following her death, with calls for accountability. Two college officials have been arrested, further intensifying the public scrutiny on the educational institution's environment.
