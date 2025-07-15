UP govt making continuous efforts to match young talent with job opportunities: Adityanath at skill fair

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said his government is making continuous efforts to match young talent with suitable employment opportunities.

Inaugurating a two-day skill fair and exhibition at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan here on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day, he also emphasised on equipping youngsters with cutting-edge skills such as artificial intelligence (AI) and digital literacy. The event showcased the talents of youth from all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh who are undergoing training at various skill development centres across the state, the state government said in a statement.

Speaking at the event, Adityanath said, ''Skilled youth are the backbone of a self-reliant India, and the double-engine government (BJP government at the centre and Uttar Pradesh) is committed to providing jobs and self-employment opportunities.'' He also highlighted that Uttar Pradesh, being the most populous state in the country with a working-age population comprising 56 to 60 per cent of its 25 crore residents, holds immense potential.

This year's theme, 'Youth Empowerment through AI and Digital Skills', is particularly significant for the state, as it aligns with the government's broader vision of steering the youth toward a tech-driven future, he added.

''In the last eight years, Uttar Pradesh has revived many traditional enterprises and has taken decisive steps to transform scale into skill. As part of this digital empowerment mission, the state is distributing smartphones and tablets to 2 crore youth, with 50 lakh beneficiaries already reached. Additionally, in partnership with Tata Technologies, 150 government-run Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) have been upgraded with modern technologies to ensure industry-relevant training,'' he said.

Adityanath also underlined the skill development training provided at minimal cost in 400 government ITIs and 3000 private ITIs with scholarships and incentives in the state. ''Every young person deserves access to training and employment that reflects their talents and aspirations,'' he added.

The chief minister also said that the improved law and order and investor-friendly policies in the last eight years have resulted in proposals worth more than Rs 15 lakh crore as investment in the state and are creating lakhs of jobs across sectors.

He also emphasised the importance of synergy between industries and educational institutions to ensure that training programs align with market demands.

Adityanath said that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 empowers students to pursue academic degrees and skill-based training simultaneously.

He lauded the efforts of the Secondary Education Department and ITIs, which are now offering vocational education within schools, allowing students to pursue dual degrees or certificate programs.

He also noted the emerging opportunities in futuristic sectors such as drone technology, robotics, artificial intelligence, and 3D printing, while reaffirming the continued demand for skilled professionals in traditional trades like plumbing, electrical work, and air conditioning repair.

''Our goal is to align youth training with market demands to ensure maximum employability,'' Adityanath said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)