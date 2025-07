Nvidia's AI Chip Sales Stir China's Market Amid U.S. Trade Challenges

On Wednesday, mainland China stocks dipped amidst ongoing U.S.-China trade worries. However, Hong Kong markets received a lift from Nvidia's announced resume of AI chip sales to China.

President Donald Trump reiterated a 'friendly' trade competition stance, as economists predict continued tariff pressure. Nvidia's chip sales are part of U.S. negotiations, involving crucial discussions on rare earth elements.

Nvidia CEO praised Chinese AI firms for world-class innovations, hinting at revolutionary changes in supply chains, which also influenced shares of Alibaba and Tencent. As regional markets fluctuated, Japan's Nikkei showed resilience amidst wider regional declines.

