Generative AI in Education: Bridging Trust Gaps Between Students and Faculty

The rise of generative AI in academia is causing concerns, as it affects critical thinking and relationships between students and faculty. Research reveals students often turn to AI for assistance, leading to trust issues and anxiety about its use. Encouraging positive relationships can help bridge these gaps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pittsburgh | Updated: 17-07-2025 08:44 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 08:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The integration of generative AI into academic environments is stirring a wave of concern among educators and students alike. Studies indicate that while AI technology like ChatGPT can facilitate learning, it simultaneously undermines critical thinking and problem-solving skills. As students resort to AI tools for academic support, educators worry about its impact on educational integrity.

Insights from focus groups conducted with students at the University of Pittsburgh reveal that AI tools are reshaping student relationships with both peers and professors. The study shows that although AI aids in studying, it also breeds anxiety and distrust. Students face moral dilemmas using AI amid unclear guidelines, fearing academic backlash or social judgment.

To combat these challenges, educators are urged to foster stronger connections through in-person interactions and clear guidelines around AI use. By understanding students' perspectives, institutions can cultivate a balanced approach that encourages academic honesty while leveraging AI as a learning aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

